NBC News reported, “An unofficial coalition of civil rights, political and advocacy groups are launching a multifaceted counter to the growing cries to dismantle diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.” Those involved in the effort include organizations such as the National Urban League, the Black Economic Alliance and the National Action Network led by the Rev. Al Sharpton. The Congressional Black Caucus is also involved in the efforts to coordinate strategies to defend DEI programs, as well as Black leaders, from Republican targeting. The group has been mobilized as DEI programs and initiatives have been attacked by conservative politicians and businesspeople, including billionaires like Elon Musk and Bill Ackman.

Although leaders like National Urban League President Marc Morial have hesitated to share too many details of their strategy, they are clearly taking a multifaceted approach to defending diversity initiatives. Several organizations have focused on reaching out to major corporations. The Congressional Black Caucus sent a letter to the heads of every Fortune 500 company in December, asking about their DEI work. Morial told NBC that he has requested to speak at an upcoming meeting of top American CEOs about the importance of diversity programs. The pro-DEI strategy also includes acts of protest; Sharpton and the National Action Network, for example, have held weekly demonstrations at the offices of Ackman, who led efforts to push out Harvard President Claudine Gay earlier this year.