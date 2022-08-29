D.A. Everett Construction Group, a Black-owned construction company, is the lead contractor for renovations to the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. QCity Metro announced news about the $215 million project on Jan 10. The outlet states D.A. Everett will work with Turner Construction on the renovations set to begin later this year.

Donovan Everett, 42, is the president and owner of D.A. Everett Construction Group. On Jan. 12, Everette and the executive team behind the Charlotte Hornets revealed the renovation plans to the residents of the Queen City.

According to WBTV, the renovation project has been coined as Re!magine Spectrum Center. The renovations will include several upgrades, including adding 2,500 lower-level seats, improvements to concourses and breezeways, and updating club and food-beverage areas. The renovations reportedly will kick off in May 2024, with hopes to be completed by May 2025.

Hornets Sports & Entertainment Executive VP Donna Julian was “thrilled” to share the initial renovation plans.

“Re!magine Spectrum Center touches nearly every aspect of the arena and allows us to remain the premier destination for sports and entertainment in the Carolinas, drawing more high-profile events and thus more patrons to Uptown Charlotte,” Julian said.

To complete the opportunity that he considered “once in a lifetime,” Everette enlisted the help of Turner Construction.

Turner has extensive knowledge of working on large jobs and amplifying fan experiences. In 2017, the firm completed the renovations for the 400,000-square-foot State Farm Arena.