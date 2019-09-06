Renowned Chicago restaurateur Eldridge Williams is set to open two new dining and drinking establishments. Williams is bringing his new establishments, The Pink Polo Social Club and Bar, as well as Red River Dicks, to the Chicago neighborhood of River North this spring. The Pink Polo Social Club and Bar will serve as a relaxing cafe and working space during the day before transforming into a vibrant bar at night, Eater Chicago reported. Meanwhile, Red River Dicks will be a “country-western saloon and barbecue spot.”
Williams, who is partnering with G.O.O.D. Pineapple Hospitality partner Robert Johnson, to launch his latest business ideas, said his goal is to tell a story, not just serve food and drinks.
“I have this theory that for me to be able to get behind an idea or project, it has to have a story,” Williams said in an interview with Eater Chicago. “It has to have substance, something that’s more tangible than just food and beverage.”
The story of Red River Dicks is mainly inspired by the history and culture of Black cowboys. Historians say about 25% of cowboys were Black from the 1860s to 1880s. Williams especially wants to honor Nat Love, an 18th-century Black cowboy. Nicknamed Red River Dick, Love is recognized as one of the first Black cowboys from the Old West.
Williams, who owns another restaurant in Wicker Park, Chicago, aimed to open a country bar after being inspired by the comedy film Soul Man. The Chicago entrepreneur recalls the scene where Samuel L. Jackson and Bernie Mac play soul singers who perform onstage in a predominantly white country saloon.
“They were singing soul music, but it was like they bridged cultures and blended with this country aesthetic,” Williams told Eater Chicago. “Everyone started line dancing, it was beautiful. I want to bottle that energy.”
The Memphis native continued to find inspiration when he learned more about cowboys after watching Netflix’s documentary series High on the Hog. When he opens Red River Dick, Williams will present a Western-inspired menu with selections like crusted cowboy beef ribs and a Tennessee smokehouse duck sandwich.
Meanwhile, the Red River Dicks bar will serve whiskeys and bourbons, as well as a wide selection of cocktails. The restaurant will also display Western aesthetics, featuring custom woodwork and plenty of country-inspired decorations.
“I want [customers] to feel as if they have been placed in a time capsule and they’re sitting in a bar from the 18th Century,” Williams said. “I want it to feel like a legitimate saloon that is somewhere in this old country-western town that you just stumbled across.”
The Pink Polo is specially made for remote workers and professional organizations. Patrons will have a chance to work in an atmosphere resembling a private club without paying an expensive membership fee. The space features Persian rugs and leather seating; a dining room accommodates up to 60 people. The Pink Polo transforms into a cocktail spot with a marble tile bar at night. The dinner menu will include South American-inspired dishes like buttery ceviches and Peruvian-style nachos.
Located at 312 W. Chestnut Street, The Pink Polo is set to open in late spring or early summer. Red River Dicks, located at 1935 N. Sedgwick Steet, is expected to open toward the end of summer.