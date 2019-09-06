Williams, who is partnering with G.O.O.D. Pineapple Hospitality partner Robert Johnson, to launch his latest business ideas, said his goal is to tell a story, not just serve food and drinks.

“I have this theory that for me to be able to get behind an idea or project, it has to have a story,” Williams said in an interview with Eater Chicago. “It has to have substance, something that’s more tangible than just food and beverage.”