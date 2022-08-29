In the realm of natural beauty/personal care products, a Black-owned brand stands out as a beacon of innovation and inclusivity.

Founded by Chantel Powell, a dedicated mother and entrepreneur, Play Pits has redefined the deodorant industry by offering effective, chemical-free solutions that cater to diverse communities.

Powell’s entrepreneurial journey exemplifies the power of passion, perseverance and community engagement.

Play Pits is described as deodorants “free of aluminum, parabens, synthetic fragrances and other harsh chemicals.” Not only this, but it is the mission of the brand to “educate parents and children about the dangerous ingredients found in popular deodorants and other household products.”

Photo: Play Pits

Blavity: Can you tell us about your journey as the CEO of Play Pits and how the idea for a natural deodorant company originated?

Chantel Powell: Smelly kids! In 2017, when I picked up my 6-year-old son Kameron from sports camp, my exact words were, ‘OMG, you smell like a Grown Man!’ I could not believe my baby could smell like that at such a young age. When I went to my community to get deodorant for him, there weren’t any safe, chemical-free, kid-friendly deodorants available. I created some at home for him.

Once he started wearing it, he immediately felt confident and came back from practice with the idea of, ‘Mom, you should make this for everybody!’ So, I took that opportunity and decided to show him what it would look like to start a business that could start a family legacy with hard work and a product that actually worked. It really took off as mothers across the country agreed with me I had solved a problem that many of them were experiencing … smelly kids!

What sets Play Pits apart from other natural deodorant brands in the market, especially as a 100% Black-owned company?

Powell: What sets us apart is that we took a boring product in a boring category and created an experience! Our product was not created to make money; it was created as a solution because a mother wanted to stop her son from smelling and get him excited about starting healthy hygiene. Living in what is considered an ‘urban’ area, we don’t have many healthier products available and often must leave our neighborhoods to find them. We started out with a goal to change that by providing these types of products to our community and connecting with and educating families every chance we got: at events, pop-ups, conventions, etc. You name it, we were there. Lastly, and most importantly, what makes us different is that I am our customer. I am not a faceless corporation pumping out garbage-filled products to stay relevant. I am a mother who wants the best for her child and needs to be able to trust the products that I purchase for my family.

Photo: Play Pits

Blavity: Can you share some insights into the key ingredients used in Play Pits’ natural deodorants and their benefits?

Powell: Our first, main and ‘not-so secret’ ingredient is love. Everything in our products were carefully chosen to be safe, clean and effective. Shea butter + Coconut oil: for skin moisture and ease of deodorant applying. Sodium Bicarbonate + Zinc Oxide: deodorant efficacy by antimicrobial action by zinc oxide. Corn starch + Kaolin are powders that absorb excess sweat and control moisture/wetness of the skin. Apple cider vinegar helps control and balance skin pH to a healthy level so that our skin microflora is flourishing. Also, acidic pH will act as an antimicrobial also helping against odor. Odor protection and skin pH balance is the main benefit from this material. Tocopherol is a powerful antioxidant and that extends the activity of natural oils and fragrances and prevents from fast degradation/oxidation.

What challenges have you faced as a Black woman entrepreneur in the natural beauty industry, and how have you overcome them?

Powell: My product is performance-based, i.e., it has to work in order to find success. Deodorant is not as sought after as hair care or as sexy as skin care brands, especially in our community. Personal care/hygiene is in a lane of its own. I’m up against billion-dollar conglomerates with monthly marketing budgets more than any of us make in a year in salary. People often believe that you have made it when you get into large retail, but what they don’t know is that, especially with impressions and digital marketing being on the decline across the board, oftentimes retailers leave you on an island and don’t get behind you to help market your product in-store or offer you opportunities to promote and introduce your brand. But that’s where community comes in. Beyoncé has the Beyhive, Taylor Swift has the Swifties, and fortunately for us, Play Pits has the #UNDERARMIE! This community supports our brand like no other and has done much of the promotion by word of mouth, letting us know when stores don’t have our product on shelves, is displayed incorrectly, not ringing up as they should or tagging us on any post involving natural deodorant.

As a CEO, what advice would you give to aspiring entrepreneurs, particularly those from underrepresented communities?

Powell: First, do not let ‘no’ stop you. When I first started, I asked a local store owner in my community if he carried any Black-owned products and if he would be interested in carrying mine. I would drive traffic to his store by promoting to my customers, where they could find it without paying for shipping. After I dropped off the product and came back a week later, he not only told me no, but he hadn’t even tried it out. After that, I told myself I’m going to be in Target 1 mile away, and two years later, I was on their shelves. That first ‘no’ could have been discouraging, but I used it as motivation.

Second, if you are a CPG product-based company, please get a handle on inventory and move away from spreadsheets to an inventory management solution when you can afford to. Inventory management is a vital component of your financials, helping to show just how profitable you are. Lastly, please, please make sure you are properly insured, increasing coverage when you grow.

How does Play Pits envision its impact on the natural beauty industry and the broader community in the coming years?

Powell: Who knew deodorant could be this fun and sexy at the same time?! Play Pits is poised to make waves in the natural beauty industry and beyond, redefining what hygiene means. Our products are not just about keeping odors at bay; they’re about elevating your daily routine with scents that delight the senses and formulations that are gentle on even the most sensitive skin.

In the coming years, I see Play Pits becoming a household name, trusted by families everywhere. By combining personal care and beauty with the indulgence of luxury skin care, we’re not just aiming to be another brand on the shelf; we’re envisioning Play Pits as the brand that transforms bathrooms into havens of luxury and wellness. From kids’ products that make hygiene fun to adult essentials that combine effectiveness with indulgence, we’re committed to offering a range of products that cater to every need. Our goal is simple: to provide quality, affordable luxury that empowers and uplifts our community.