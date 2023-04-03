The couple has owned Radah Baked Goods for nearly four years but has only been at their 247 Amherst Street location in Buffalo, New York, for about a year.

In addition to their community efforts, Lavenia and Lee have also collaborated with Erie County Legislature Chair April Baskins’ program, “Level Up.” The program, supported by the Buffalo Bills, helps business owners from disadvantaged backgrounds to obtain a Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise certification to help negotiate with larger governmental contracts.

“Such as capability statements negotiating contracts with larger corporations. And now we’re at ECC every Monday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. serving southtowns,” Lee said. “So it’s a program to showcase our talents and hopefully one day get into the new Bills stadium.”