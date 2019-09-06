NextAct Cinema also features some of the latest and most popular movies showing in the country.

“We have had great movies such as The Color Purple. We have had The Beekeeper. We had Beyonce, so it is all different cultures, ages and ranges,” Lea White Young, who is helping promote the theater, told CBS News Baltimore.

Fykes and Wright have faced numerous challenges, including the pandemic. Still, they have managed to keep the theater thriving.

“It was challenging— now because we’ve had so much community support. We’ve made it for five years. We actually can call up a studio, ask them for a movie and we usually don’t have an issue with getting it,”‘ Fykes said. “We are still around five years later, and we were able to celebrate another Black History Month. It is really special to us.”