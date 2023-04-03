According to the Miami New Times, Harvey said his company’s attorneys received a notice from E. Remy Martin & Co. in November 2023, stating the spirits brand had no legal use of the year on its Fort Mosé bourbon bottles.

“This originally came as an utter surprise,” Harvey told New Times. “I’m not an attorney, but I’ve never known you could trademark an entire year as part of a trademark. We 100 percent chose the year 1738 because of its significance to Black people in America…it was the first year in this country where Black people could live free in some regard. That’s our sole reason for using it.”