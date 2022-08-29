Boston’s Community Rowing Inc. coach Skye Elliot is saying he wasn’t treated the same as his white counterparts during the international regatta in France last August.
The instructor’s rowing organization prides itself on being an inclusive space, where words like “diversity” and “belonging” are literally carved into the walls of the company’s boathouse, CBS News reported.
“It is very distressing to be treated as if you don’t belong. It is difficult to be reminded that no matter how hard you work to achieve your goals, there will be people who may view you differently than your colleagues,” Elliot wrote in a statement to the news station due to not wanting to appear on camera.
Elliot was selected, along with nine other coaches, to be a member of the USA team at the Junior World Rowing Championships, so it was upsetting for Community Rowing’s Executive Director Ted Benford to witness his colleague’s mistreatment. In an interview with CBS, Benford said Elliot was immediately stopped upon entering the designated area for the tournament while the white representatives were free to roam around as they pleased.
“My initial reaction was that our concern is for our staff. Because pretty early on, it seemed like the circumstances around the event was creating a sense of invisibility of what happened,” Benford said.
He added, “There are opportunities for the larger organizations and the governing bodies that they can do better. The process by which we overcome systemic bias and systemic racism begins with speaking up.”
When Elliot informed event organizers World Rowing of the harassment he faced, his concerns seemingly were not taken seriously, as there was only a partial investigation that failed to conclude with acknowledgment of the matter or a solution.
“I’m not sure how any inquiry could possibly be fair or complete without having the accounts of the actual witnesses. World Rowing reported incorrect behavior on my part which absolutely did not occur,” Elliot told CBS.
CRI released a lengthy statement via Instagram in full support of Elliot.
“We are proud that USRowing selected a CRI coach, and a coach of color, to be one of the 10 coaches to represent the USA at the JWRCs. As is typical for world events, USRowing along with other national teams arrived at the Paris venue prior to the official start of the Championships,” the statement began. “On two separate occasions, our coach was singled out by security staff who restricted his movement on the grounds of the venue while white coaches he was with at the time were not held to similar standards for passage.”
The post went on to share that Elliot “spoke with the security staff respectfully and non-aggressively and in the presence of other USRowing coaches” to learn why he was being handled differently as a coach and guest.
The statement continued, “Simply put, our coach was asking for the interactions to be acknowledged by the LOC with a reasonable expectation to have the situation addressed appropriately and to receive some form of an apology from the offending parties. Instead, what came back from the World Rowing was a dialogue among vested interests, and, importantly, a passive stance around their role in a racial situation that was witnessed by multiple national team coaches.”
The business was met with support for standing up in the face of adversity.
“This is WHY I love CRI the most. As a trauma survivor, it’s been the one organization in my journey to MA, that has openly embraced being trauma-informed and openly practiced being trauma-sensitive in an intentional way (when no one was looking) ever listening to my input at any time, and ever growing and modeling true leadership as a result. This is precisely why it was one of the first places I felt SAFE in a very long time. So grateful,” one person commented.
“Just reading about this incident. ‘Sorry’ is the very least one expects in a situation like this. Will they correct their behavior at the Olympics? I’m truly shocked and saddened, thanks CRI for standing up,” another person replied.
In partnership with U.S. Rowing, Boston’s Community Rowing is urging World Rowing to look further into the matter and implement regulations that will prevent other coaches of color from experiencing what Elliot did at the international regatta.
“Throughout the process, we are grateful that USRowing leaders took a proactive role in following through on this event several times with World Rowing and advocated on behalf of our coach,” the organization’s statement concluded. “We also appreciate that US Rowing leaders have been consistent in their stance in support of our coach while following the process outlined by World Rowing to address the matter.”