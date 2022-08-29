The term DEI, which refers to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, was recently trending on X (formerly known as Twitter) but not for typical reasons. Since its inception in the 1960s, DEI has been intended to describe initiatives and programs promoting diversity, equity and inclusivity — usually in employment and organizations. During the Black Lives Matter movement, companies pledged to amplify Black employees and create positions focused on inclusive culture.

Now, as there’s an increase to erase remnants of Black history from books, curriculums and monuments, many trolls are attempting to do the same with acronyms. “DEI” was recently trending on X after it was twisted to mean “Didn’t Earn It” — alluding to the thought that minority people who may have benefited from DEI programs and initiatives “didn’t earn it.”

Naturally, Black folks called out their disrespect and decided to find the humor in it all. Black Twitter began using “DEI’s” as a tongue-in-cheek way to turn the term back into a pro-Black statement.