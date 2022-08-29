The term DEI, which refers to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, was recently trending on X (formerly known as Twitter) but not for typical reasons. Since its inception in the 1960s, DEI has been intended to describe initiatives and programs promoting diversity, equity and inclusivity — usually in employment and organizations. During the Black Lives Matter movement, companies pledged to amplify Black employees and create positions focused on inclusive culture.
Now, as there’s an increase to erase remnants of Black history from books, curriculums and monuments, many trolls are attempting to do the same with acronyms. “DEI” was recently trending on X after it was twisted to mean “Didn’t Earn It” — alluding to the thought that minority people who may have benefited from DEI programs and initiatives “didn’t earn it.”
Naturally, Black folks called out their disrespect and decided to find the humor in it all. Black Twitter began using “DEI’s” as a tongue-in-cheek way to turn the term back into a pro-Black statement.
One user called out the shady use of the acronym after it was used to describe Baltimore’s Mayor Brandon Scott.
DEI the new N word I guess
This X-user said the term was off-limits since they wanted to make it about race.
Reminder that I can say my DEIs, but you cannot. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/aYuK02jP9U
Another said let’s put a little rhythm behind it.
Now all my CRTs
And DEIs
And Dutiful Darkies
Get on the floor
GET ON THA FLO
LIKE YOU KNOW WHAT TA DEEEEWWWWWW pic.twitter.com/FlkeMYlfPL
And this one loved that Black people once again overshadowed hate by taking over the trending spot.
We can’t take y’all DEIs no where! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/6Xz6x50Osn
Mayor Scott would later appear on MSNBC to address the negative use of “DEI.” He spoke with host Joy Reid and expressed how young Black men are often demonized in today’s society.
“Black men and young Black men, in particular, have been the boogie man for those who are racist and think that only straight, wealthy white men should have a say in anything,” he said.
He went on to once again reclaim the meaning of “DEI” but noted the intent behind its malicious use.
“What they mean by DEI, in my opinion, is duly elected incumbent. We know what they wanna say, but they don’t have the courage to say the N-word,” he said.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott responds to being called the city’s “DEI mayor”
“What they mean by DEI, in my opinion, is duly elected incumbent.”pic.twitter.com/wnrxjNicW1
