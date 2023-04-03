According to BlackNews.com, Vontélle emphasizes that its frames are designed to enhance the varied features and the individuality of its wearers. The official collection comprises 15 frames, each boasting vibrant, daring designs that make a bold statement, catering to both men and women.

Megan Molony, the senior vice president, chief merchandising and managed care officer at National Vision, emphasized that glasses should fit each wearer well.

“Glasses are not a one-size-fits-all product,” Molony said, per BlackNews.com. “The fit and style of glasses are just as important as the lenses within them. Glasses are not meant to hide who you are and should instead be a reflection and celebration of everything that makes you unique. We chose Vontélle for this collaboration because they share our passion for empowering eyeglass wearers to showcase their culture and personality through their eyewear.”