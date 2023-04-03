Black woman-owned eyewear brand Vontélle Eyewear secured a huge deal with National Vision Inc. to launch an exclusive frame collection in honor of Black History Month. These frames will be accessible in over 900 retail stores nationwide.
According to BlackNews.com, Vontélle emphasizes that its frames are designed to enhance the varied features and the individuality of its wearers. The official collection comprises 15 frames, each boasting vibrant, daring designs that make a bold statement, catering to both men and women.
Megan Molony, the senior vice president, chief merchandising and managed care officer at National Vision, emphasized that glasses should fit each wearer well.
“Glasses are not a one-size-fits-all product,” Molony said, per BlackNews.com. “The fit and style of glasses are just as important as the lenses within them. Glasses are not meant to hide who you are and should instead be a reflection and celebration of everything that makes you unique. We chose Vontélle for this collaboration because they share our passion for empowering eyeglass wearers to showcase their culture and personality through their eyewear.”
The names of the frames within the collection draw inspiration from influential African American figures who have made substantial contributions across a wide range of fields, including civil rights, literature, science, politics, law, innovation and public service, per Black News.
Vontélle co-founders Nancey Harris and Tracy Green are HBCU graduates. They initially met while attending Morgan State University in Baltimore. Additionally, the frame line also pays homage to some sororities and fraternities by including the popular color patterns of the organizations.
“We are passionate about making eyewear that’s both comfortable and stylish, while also bringing in colors and patterns that reflect our African, Caribbean, and Latin heritage,” Harris said, according to BlackNews.com.
“Our products are designed to celebrate our cultural history, and we are so excited to make our frames available to even more customers through this Official collection with America’s Best,” Green added.
Starting on Feb. 1, customers can buy frames from the Official by Vontélle collection at over 900 America’s Best retail locations as well as online.
National Vision Holdings Inc. is the second-largest optical retail company in the United States based on sales. With a presence spanning across 44 states and Puerto Rico, the company operates over 1,300 stores, according to a news release.
Vontélle was founded in 2019. The luxury eyewear brand specializes in using fabrics, patterns, and designs that are inspired by or directly sourced from African, Caribbean and Latin cultures and heritage, according to the website.