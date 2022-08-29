Black women are rallying behind Vice President Kamala Harris as the 2024 Democratic nominee following President Joe Biden’s withdrawal.
“My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Biden wrote. “My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”
Shortly after Biden’s announcement, Harris shared her gratitude for the president’s endorsement via X: “On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country. I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination.”
In a follow-up tweet, she wrote, “I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda.”
It didn’t take long for Black women to get behind Harris. Win With Black Women is a self-described “collective of intergenerational, intersectional Black women leaders” with a mission to eliminate “the racist and sexist attacks on Black women.” In addition, they work to “support the historic number of Black women running for elected office at the federal, state, and local levels.”
WWBW hosted a public call aimed at Black women on July 21 to back Harris. Special guests include Congresswomen Joyce Beatty and Jasmine Crockett and veteran political strategist Donna Brazile. Forty-four thousand women raised $1.5 million in just three hours.
What’s more, even non-Black women are showing their support for Harris.
“I’m not black ‘obviously’ but jeez I’m so inspired by all of you coming together to help make this happen for her, for us, for women of all races. We need to show up at the polls like our lives, bodies, voices, decision making depends on it,” one woman wrote.
“Great call last night! A reminder that black women can and will save democracy! Let’s do this!” another person commented.
“It was rocket fuel!!!! We are fired 🆙,” Holly Pete agreed.