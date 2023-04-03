The Carters managed to handle all business matters but had a larger vision as entrepreneurs.

“When we started the company, we saw bigger and we treated it as such,” Blanket CEO Marquita told CO—.

“If you see yourself as just a mom-and-pop operation, you’re going to limit yourself,” chief operating officer Deven added.

Marquita came up with the idea to launch Blanket in 2016 after experiencing a high-risk pregnancy with her second child. The doctor advised her to give up foods with artificial ingredients, including her favorite: pancakes and syrup. She then figured out how to continue eating her favorite foods with a healthier twist.