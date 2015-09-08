It’s here! The lineup for Blavity House Party‘s first-ever music festival has been unveiled.

Headlined by Lil Wayne, other major performers for the Blavity House Party Music Festival include Lil Wayne, Monica, Victoria Monét, BLXST, Dru Hill, Ryan Leslie, Shenseea, Big Freedia and more.

The festival, taking place on June 14 and June 15 at the Nasvhille Municipal Auditorium, will also Black-owned marketplace, intimate dinners, VIP lounges, brand experiences, after-parties and exclusive merch.

In all, over 20 performers will hit the festival over the course of 2 days. Check out the full lineup below.

Learn more information at secure your tickets at https://blavity.com/events/houseparty