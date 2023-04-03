Blue Ivy has a growing fanbase, which is why she was quickly spotted in the background of a video at an A-list holiday party last week. The Kardashian family is known to host lavish Christmas parties each year with themed decor and a guest list that includes some of Hollywood’s most in-demand celebrities.
The family hosted a Christmas Eve bash, which included guests such as Paris Hilton and Timothée Chalamet. Blue Ivy was seen chatting with other guests and bumping to the music while recording the event, phone in hand.
@kardashvideoo
Omg she is behind the girl 🚨 blue ivy at the Kardashian/Jenner family’s Christmas Eve party #blueivy #kardashians #christmas #northwest #kimkardashian #beyonce
“It’s her spotting the cameras like her mama,” commented a fan under a TikTok video.
“She seems so mature and collected,” another person wrote, adding a pink heart emoji.
@kardashvideoo
we need a photo of blue and north #northwest #blueivy #kimkardashian #beyonce #kardashians #christmas
The 11-year-old garnered attention from her mother’s fans as she performed on multiple dates of the Renaissance World Tour. She made her dance debut on the Paris tour stop and was a backup dancer for her mother during the tracks “My Power” and “Black Parade.”
Fans chanted her name from the audience, held signs, and social media congratulated her on her evolution as a dancer throughout the tour.