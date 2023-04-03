The Bob Marley: One Love biopic has quickly achieved box office success this month. Motivated by a profound love for Jamaican heritage, the late singer’s second cousin plans to open a museum Wilmington, Delaware, that will be dedicated to the Caribbean Island.
Judy Malcolm spoke to KYW Newsradio about the Jamaican Heritage and Reggae Museum and how visitors can learn about the Caribbean Island nation’s vibrant history and culture.
“A lot of people go to the island because we have the music and the food and the Patois — the language,” Malcolm told KYW Newsradio. “What seems to be happening is you can’t say reggae music without Bob.”
More than 6,000 Jamaicans have settled in Delaware, with Wilmington hosting the largest Jamaican community within the state, per KYW Newsradio. During the 1970s, Marley frequently visited his mother, Cedella Booker, who resided in the city around that time.
“He was not here in Wilmington for a long time,” Malcolm said. “His family is here, and he came back to Wilmington a lot when he was alive. He was very close to his family.”
Malcolm’s family outing to the movie premiere became a surprise reunion, and Mayor Michael Purzycki presented a proclamation honoring Black History Month and Marley’s legacy.
Now that the museum has come to fruition, Malcolm shared her surprise at the project’s rapid progress, expressing that she hadn’t expected it to take off so quickly.
“This was not supposed to happen so fast. It was something that I was building slowly — was trying to get all of my inventory together and put together the website, because it’s an idea in the making,” Malcolm said.
Visitors to the Jamaican Heritage and Reggae Museum can immerse themselves in the culture, music, and cuisine that Jamaicans take pride in.
Additionally, the exhibit will feature a dedicated collection honoring the legendary singer.
“Fortunately for us, they come together,” Malcolm said, per KYW Newsradio. “Part of the richness of Jamaica is Bob Marley, and that is what enriches this museum and is definitely going to make people want to come.”