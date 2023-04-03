Judy Malcolm spoke to KYW Newsradio about the Jamaican Heritage and Reggae Museum and how visitors can learn about the Caribbean Island nation’s vibrant history and culture.

“A lot of people go to the island because we have the music and the food and the Patois — the language,” Malcolm told KYW Newsradio. “What seems to be happening is you can’t say reggae music without Bob.”

More than 6,000 Jamaicans have settled in Delaware, with Wilmington hosting the largest Jamaican community within the state, per KYW Newsradio. During the 1970s, Marley frequently visited his mother, Cedella Booker, who resided in the city around that time.