TV and radio personality Bobby Rivers has died at the age of 70. His sister confirmed the sad news on Wednesday via Facebook, writing that “Bobby passed away last night and is no longer in any pain,” The Grio reported. The cause of death is unknown right now.
The California native was born in 1953 in South Central LA. According to the Wisconsin LGBTQ History Project, his parents loved films and shared their passion for them with him during his childhood. After graduating high school, he moved to Milwaukee, where he attended Marquette University and graduated with a degree in broadcast journalism.
Rivers landed his first major job at WISN 12 and was the news station’s first Black film critic, where he also “contributed segments for the nationally syndicated ‘PM Magazine'” to help shatter the “stereotypes” of certain demographics.
“Milwaukee was so liberating, and yet so frustrating at the time,” said Rivers, per a biography from the project. “This huge gay scene was booming in Milwaukee, and yet, the rest of the world only saw Milwaukee as Happy Days.”
Throughout his career, Rivers interviewed many prominent people across various industries, including Olivia Newton-John, Spike Lee, David Morse, Thomas M. Wright, Michael Shannon, Denzel Washington, Tom Hanks, Michelle Pfeiffer and Paul McCartney.
Many of his peers and famous interviewees spoke out to honor the life and legacy he leaves behind.
“All hail this pioneer Bobby Rivers… He brought SO much to the table. R I P Bobby,” EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg wrote as the caption of a picture of her and Rivers she posted on Instagram.
“I am so sad to hear this. Bobby was a terrific guy and wonderfully warm, funny and smart,” Katie Couric wrote on X, formerly Twitter, when she learned of his passing.
“Sorry to hear of the passing of #BobbyRivers His razor sharp wit and ability to come up with questions that celebrities had never heard before set him apart,” Milwaukee native and film critic Gino Salomone tweeted. “One of the first African Americans to have his own show, Watch Bobby Rivers on VH1. He will be missed.”