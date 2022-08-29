The California native was born in 1953 in South Central LA. According to the Wisconsin LGBTQ History Project, his parents loved films and shared their passion for them with him during his childhood. After graduating high school, he moved to Milwaukee, where he attended Marquette University and graduated with a degree in broadcast journalism.

Rivers landed his first major job at WISN 12 and was the news station’s first Black film critic, where he also “contributed segments for the nationally syndicated ‘PM Magazine'” to help shatter the “stereotypes” of certain demographics.