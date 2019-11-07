Adapting books to the small or big screen is no easy feat, and oftentimes the visual version doesn’t measure up to its source material. However, some adaptations of books not only capture the essence of their inspiration but also elevate the story. Many books written by Black authors that have been turned into movies or TV fall into that category — here are five that are worth a watch.

The Perfect Find

Romantic comedies are always a fun watch, and The Perfect Find is no exception. Inspired by Tia Williams’ 2016 book of the same title, the movie follows an out-of-work fashion journalist who falls for a much younger colleague who just so happens to be her new boss and nemesis’ son. Gabrielle Union and Keith Powers’ chemistry sparkles in the movie, and it also nails the book’s sensual and playful hookup-to-lovers story.

From Scratch

If Netflix’s One Day was an emotional roller coaster, look out for Netflix’s From Scratch, an adaptation of Tembi Locke’s memoir. The series, which was backed by Reese Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine, follows the love story of American student Amy and Sicilian chef Saro, who meet when the former studies abroad in Florence, Italy. The adaption captures the heart-wrenching beauty of Amy and Saro’s relationship, which is inspired by Locke’s own relationship with her late husband. You may want to have a box of tissues close while watching this one — calling it a tearjerker would be an understatement.

Survival of the Thickest

Michelle Buteau’s hilarious collection of personal essays about her life, Survival of the Thickest, got the Netflix treatment two years after its 2020 release. The eight-episode project tells an identical story to the comedian’s essay collection, following a stylist hoping to level up her career while navigating more challenges than expected. The charming small-screen adaption is a fun and easy watch, and it’s set to come back for a second season.

Waiting to Exhale

Adapted from Terry McMillan’s 1992 novel Waiting to Exhale, this big screen adaptation takes the original story to another level. It’s unbelievably star-studded (including Whitney Houston, Angela Bassett, Loretta Devine and Lela Rochon, all of whom bring their A-games to the film), that Oscar-worthy soundtrack (produced by music legend Babyface), and the timeless story all make this adaptation a rare gem.

If Beale Street Could Talk

James Baldwin is the voice of a generation — one that continues to define and inform Black art. 1974’s If Beale Street Could Talk is a wonderful example of his understanding of Black experiences and his prowess as a storyteller. The novel, which tells the story of a young Black couple destroyed by the American justice system in 1970s New York City, was turned into a movie in 2018 of the same title. Starring Kiki Layne and Stephan James, the big screen version is just as moving as it’s inspiration, including an Oscar-winning performance by Regina King. Sadly, it’s themes are as applicable in today’s reality as they were 50 years ago.