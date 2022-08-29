Ain’t I a Woman: Black Women and Feminism by bell hooks

A classic, impactful book that explores the multitude of layers that have made up womanhood for Black women. Hooks dives into various topics, including how individuals were negatively impacted and devalued by sexism during slavery, sexism among Black men, racism within the feminist movement, and the role Black women played in feminism to highlight how assumptions based on racism and gender hold communities back.

Exponential Living: Stop Spending 100% of Your Time on 10% of Who You Are by Dr. Sheri Riley

As someone who worked with some of the biggest names in music entertainment during LaFace Records’ prime, Riley dealt with many personalities in various environments and had to make critical decisions as a top performer under pressure. Although she had what many considered a dream job, she was unhappy and knew there was more for her to do. Now serving people as a life coach and motivational speaker, Riley wrote this book to help others who are go-getters define their purpose with confidence and a strategy.

Get Good with Money: 10 Simple Steps to Becoming Financially Whole by Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche

A former school teacher who was financially responsible with her funds trusted a financial adviser who gave her poor advice that led her into debt during a recession. Determined to get back in good standing and a place of peace, Aliche tried some practices that helped her not only get out of debt but also achieve her savings goal. After discovering a safe pathway to financial freedom, she decided to share her experience in a 10-step guidebook with interactive elements that’s helped about 1 million women around the globe.