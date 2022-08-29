Any time is always a great time to read a book by a Black woman!
Because of that, we’ve curated a selection of essential reads crafted by Black women authors, spanning a range of genres and themes. Through their compelling narratives, these authors delve into universal truths, cultural nuances, and experiences often overlooked
Since the new reading program kicked off during Women’s History Month, here are 15 books written by Black women from all walks of life.
Ain’t I a Woman: Black Women and Feminism by bell hooks
A classic, impactful book that explores the multitude of layers that have made up womanhood for Black women. Hooks dives into various topics, including how individuals were negatively impacted and devalued by sexism during slavery, sexism among Black men, racism within the feminist movement, and the role Black women played in feminism to highlight how assumptions based on racism and gender hold communities back.
Exponential Living: Stop Spending 100% of Your Time on 10% of Who You Are by Dr. Sheri Riley
As someone who worked with some of the biggest names in music entertainment during LaFace Records’ prime, Riley dealt with many personalities in various environments and had to make critical decisions as a top performer under pressure. Although she had what many considered a dream job, she was unhappy and knew there was more for her to do. Now serving people as a life coach and motivational speaker, Riley wrote this book to help others who are go-getters define their purpose with confidence and a strategy.
Get Good with Money: 10 Simple Steps to Becoming Financially Whole by Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche
A former school teacher who was financially responsible with her funds trusted a financial adviser who gave her poor advice that led her into debt during a recession. Determined to get back in good standing and a place of peace, Aliche tried some practices that helped her not only get out of debt but also achieve her savings goal. After discovering a safe pathway to financial freedom, she decided to share her experience in a 10-step guidebook with interactive elements that’s helped about 1 million women around the globe.
Their Eyes Were Watching God by Zora Neale Hurston
A book that is included in almost every school system’s English course, this captivating novel tells the story of a Black woman’s journey with love and heartache. It’s a Southern love story with a protagonist that has a strong personality and an appetite for life, and it will keeps readers on the edge of their seats.
I’m Not Yelling: A Black Woman’s Guide to Navigating the Workplace by Elizabeth Leiba
This book shares valuable advice for Black women in corporate America, who often feel that they have to mask their authentic selves and play a role deemed appropriate by their counterparts. Leiba addresses the hardships African American professionals have to face and offers keys to successfully navigating sexism, racism and imposter syndrome that can arise in workplaces for a more positive experience.
Lead from the Outside: How to Build Your Future and Make Real Change by Stacey Abrams
The politician is a mover and shaker who helped get more citizens to hit the polls and vote in Georgia, a long-standing Republican state, leading it to turn from red to blue for the 2020 election. After coming out on top in the uphill battles she fought while going after what she believed in, Abrams wrote the book to help inspire others by elaborating on how resilience leads to dreams becoming a reality.
In Every Mirror She’s Black: A Novel by Lola Akinmade Åkerström
Three Black women are connected in different ways to the same affluent white man as they are building their new lives in the most open society run by the most private people. The book tells their experiences with this individual through each woman’s unique perspective, and the stories include incidences of racism, classism, fetishization and tokenism, as well as descriptions of life as a Black woman living in a society run by white people.
Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women That a Movement Forgot by Mikki Kendall
In her eye-opening collection of essays, Kendall points out the flaws in the modern feminist movement and sheds light on how it has chronically failed to address the needs of all but a few women. Kendall reveals her own experiences with hunger, violence and hypersexualization, as well as shares her raw commentary on women’s reproductive rights, politics, pop culture, the stereotypes of mental health and more.
Your First Million: Why You Don’t Have to Be Born into a Legacy of Wealth to Leave One Behind by Arlan Hamilton
The entrepreneur and investor who grew up in an underprivileged area changed her life the moment she took things into her own hands. Coming from a rough background, Hamilton knows firsthand how life-changing becoming a boss can be, despite the hiccups along the way. To help others who are where she once was financially, she breaks down how individuals can change the trajectory of their lives by identifying unmet needs, raising money, choosing the right collaborators, creating multiple income streams, and turning their unique knowledge and experience into a profitable business — all while reinvesting in their communities.
I Almost Forgot About You: A Novel by Terry McMillan
This book focuses on a doctor who seemingly has it all — a core friend group, a supportive family, and a winning career — but even with everything going well, she desires more in her life because she feels an emptiness within. She takes a leap of faith and quits her comfortable job to pivot and take a chance on something new. Her story is one of bravery, evolution, and deciding to bet on yourself in every aspect of life — including love.
Becoming by Michelle Obama
In this memoir, the former first lady, the first Black woman in American history to hold the position, takes readers on a ride that gives them an up close and personal look into her life from childhood to becoming the first lady. Obama is transparent in sharing the personal and professional experiences she endured that led up to the fulfilled life she’s living now, which wasn’t easy, especially when she and her family were the center of the world’s attention for eight years. She does life on her terms and shares how she accomplished her most monumental moments.
I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou
The beloved poet penned this memoir to share her experience growing up in a time of racial tension and discrimination for Black Americans as they were trying to find their economic footing to live a decent life. The civil rights activist shares her story in this autobiography, which involves abandonment, abuse, pain and rediscovery of self after owning her truths.
Sister Outsider by Audre Lorde
This book is a collection of 15 essays and speeches that feminist, poet, professor and activist Lorde wrote to address sexism, racism, ageism, homophobia and classism to promote her perspective that social differences have profound positive impacts that can change American society and living experiences for all.
The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas
The recipient of the Coretta Scott King Award and Printz Honor Winner, Thomas tells the riveting story of a young girl caught in the crossfires of her troubled community, law enforcement and racism as she is the only witness of a traumatic, fatal shooting that took her close friend’s life. Witnessing her community broken by hardship, she’s faced with a big decision that includes an officer’s life being on the line. What will she do?
Yes Please!: 7 Ways to Say I’m Entitled to the C-Suite: Secrets Women of Color Need to Know Now to Find Their Happy and Win in an Exclusive Corporate Culture by L. Michelle Smith
This interactive book focuses on leadership development tools that are grounded in positive psychology and neuroscience. It offers driven women in corporate America the insight needed to become C-Suite executives. As a women whose reached influential positions, Smith shares seven ways to reach career goals with a empowered mindset.