According to KPRC, Osman, 33, was charged with felony theft by deception. She was expected to surrender to authorities on Thursday but didn’t. Community activists who worked with Osman said this was the first time they had dealt with someone who refused to show up.

KPRC reported that Osman turned herself in on Tuesday, is out on a $10,000 bond and surrendered her passport. Her arraignment will occur on March 5.

As Blavity reported, the situation began on Sept. 3, when Houston Police officers responded to an aggravated assault. When they arrived at the scene, they started collecting information from Osman about what had happened. According to court documents, the original police report stated that Osman was “walking on Schumacher Lane where an unknown man threw a brick at her when she would not give him her phone number.”