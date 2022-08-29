Doors opened at 2 p.m. on day one; Detroit-based rapper Skilla Baby jumpstarted the festival followed by singer Amaarae. Country breakout star Tanner Adell performed her viral hit “Buckle Bunny” as part of her setlist.

Singer Fridayy hit the main stage next and was followed up by a unique set called “Trapsoul Karaoke,” hosted by Bryson Tiller. The fan-centered sessions allowed Tiller to engage with his fanbase on stage as they sang their hearts out to his songs.