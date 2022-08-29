Black excellence was on full display at the Broccoli City Festival last weekend.
The ‘Chocolate City’ welcomed back its annual music festival in partnership with Converse for its 13th year. The festival was held at Audi Field, and it brought out some of today’s hottest artists, attracting concertgoers from across the country to have a fun time.
Although July 27 marked day one, the “Coco Butter” kick-off party was held a day before pumped-up fans were ready for what followed. The partygoers vibed out to tunes by multiple DJs who served up a variety of genres. Issa Rae was a special guest and hit the stage during the occasion to greet and hype everyone up before introducing singer Josh Levi, who’s signed to her record label Raedio.
Doors opened at 2 p.m. on day one; Detroit-based rapper Skilla Baby jumpstarted the festival followed by singer Amaarae. Country breakout star Tanner Adell performed her viral hit “Buckle Bunny” as part of her setlist.
Singer Fridayy hit the main stage next and was followed up by a unique set called “Trapsoul Karaoke,” hosted by Bryson Tiller. The fan-centered sessions allowed Tiller to engage with his fanbase on stage as they sang their hearts out to his songs.
Then Lil Yachty and performed some of his classic singles like “Broccoli” and “One Night.” Next up was Canadian singer PartyNextDoor, who performed new music from his album PartyNextDoor 4 and ended his set with fan favorites “Recognize,” “Come and See Mee” and “Believe It.”
Meanwhile, Crank Cavier, ChloTheGod, DJ Uncle Waffles and Teezo Touchdown performed on the smaller City Stage.
In between acts, voting was a big topic so much so that Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) twice appeared on stage to encourage everyone to vote in this year’s presidential election.
“What is your ‘Black job’ in November?” the politician asked the crowd the second time as the audience awaited her fellow Texan Megan Thee Stallion to take the stage. “Voting,” the festivalgoers shouted back.
Issa Rae came out holding a bottle of Viarae to get the Hotties in the audience as an introduction to Megan. The Grammy winner performed “Sex Talk,” “Savage,” “Realer” and “Freak Nasty,” which put her on the map.
Folks also had an opportunity to sample Rae’s sparkling white wine line Viarae.
“It was a really good vibe. It was very informative about the background of the prosecco, and it tastes really good. It was nice,” attendee Kharydi Willis told Blavity about Viarae.
“I like the men that were pouring it,” attendee Ashley Hill said while smiling. ”But honestly, Issa’s prosecco is great… It’s perfect for a solo night in or a girl’s night.”