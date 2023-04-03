All current fourth-year students will have their Spring 2024 semester tuition reimbursed. The donation will also allow future students to enroll for free. Tuition for one year at the medical school totaled over $63,000, with over half of students being $200,000 in debt after graduating, according to the Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

“This donation radically revolutionizes our ability to continue attracting students who are committed to our mission, not just those who can afford it,” Dr. Yaron Tomer, the Marilyn and Stanley Katz dean at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, said in a press release.

“Additionally, it will free up and lift our students, enabling them to pursue projects and ideas that might otherwise be prohibitive. We will be reminded of the legacy this historic gift represents each spring as we send another diverse class of physicians out across the Bronx and around the world to provide compassionate care and transform their communities,” they added.