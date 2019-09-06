A 30-year-old mother who gave birth by cesarean section has died after a surgical team in Brooklyn made an error, according to the New York State Department of Health’s investigators. Christine Fields died last November at Woodhull Medical Center, shortly after going into labor.

According to The New York Times, doctors decided to conduct an emergency C-section on Fields after noticing a change in the fetus’ heart rate. The baby was then born hours later. Fields, however, bled to death, the medical examiner’s office revealed.