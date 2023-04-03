After almost a decade of mainstream success in the music industry, Bryson Tiller has announced that he may hit pause on music to pursue one of his life-long passions.
During an interview with Complex, the Trapsoul singer says that he will pursue his interest in video game design following the release of his upcoming eponymous fourth album, which drops on April 5.
“This is probably gonna be my last one for a minute,” Tiller said about his first album in nearly four years. “I just wanna take a hiatus ’cause my No. 1 passion is video games. I’ve been designing a game for the past three years,” adding, “I’ve been looking into internships with different companies.”
Tiller also mentioned he would dedicate the next chapter of his life to being a good father and being more physically present for his children.
“After this album comes out, obviously, I’m gonna go out, touch the people, see the world and tour as much as I can,” he said.
“I want to focus on, No. 1, is getting closer to my daughters. My oldest daughter is 10 years old now. I’m tired of telling her I gotta work, or I gotta be in the studio, and then we can hang out.”
The 31-year-old also shared why he finds video game design so intriguing.
“The thing about game design is super cool ’cause I can do it from anywhere. I could be next to her while she’s gaming. It’s just what I love to do, and it doesn’t feel like work.”
According to a report from HipHopDX, Tiller provided insight on his next project, which will have a single feature from Victoria Monét.
“I felt like it wasn’t time to get people to believe in some new concept or some new world that I’m trying to create,” he said in the Complex interview about the sonic landscape. “There’s a lot of different types of music on this album. Most of it is R&B-infused, but a lot of different sounds.”
He continued, “If you love all music then you’ll probably love most of it. I wanted to show where I could go with it if I chose to.”
“I really just want this album to be about myself more than anything, so I don’t want to bring too many people in,” Tiller mentioned.