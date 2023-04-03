Tiller also mentioned he would dedicate the next chapter of his life to being a good father and being more physically present for his children.

“After this album comes out, obviously, I’m gonna go out, touch the people, see the world and tour as much as I can,” he said.

“I want to focus on, No. 1, is getting closer to my daughters. My oldest daughter is 10 years old now. I’m tired of telling her I gotta work, or I gotta be in the studio, and then we can hang out.”