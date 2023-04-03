California will require bars and nightclubs to make drug test kits available to customers to curb sexual assault. Gov. Newsom approved the bill in October, and the law will go into effect on July 1.
“We have to prevent it — a lot like drunken driving, before it happens,” Democratic Assemblymember Josh Lowenthal, who spearheaded the initiative, said, according to KCRA. “It feels good to get a bill across the finish line and to have the governor sign it, but I’m only going to feel happy when we know we’re making an impact on cutting down on sexual assault. That’s it. That’s the only measuring stick here.”
The law applies to businesses with Type 48 licenses, meaning those that service alcohol but don’t sell food, such as bars and nightclubs. Companies won’t be required to offer the test kits for free so as not to hinder them financially, Lowenthal noted.
“We don’t want this to be tough for them financially. We don’t want this to be tough for anybody. We just want a more safe environment,” he said.
When purchased in bulk, test strips range around 25 cents and include testing for drugs such as GHB and ketamine, which are often used to “roofie” customers.
“There’s no taste. There’s no scent. There is no color to them. They’re really tough to detect, but very fortunately, they’re easy to test,” Lowenthal added. “Just one drop of your drink onto a test coaster, and you know immediately if your drink has been spiked.”
The new law will also require businesses to advertise the test kits and inform customers they are available.
“Don’t get roofied! Drink spiking drug test kits available here. Ask a staff member for details,” the advertisement’s note should read.
Lowenthal hopes to expand the law to more categories of establishments, including college campuses.