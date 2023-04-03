“We have to prevent it — a lot like drunken driving, before it happens,” Democratic Assemblymember Josh Lowenthal, who spearheaded the initiative, said, according to KCRA. “It feels good to get a bill across the finish line and to have the governor sign it, but I’m only going to feel happy when we know we’re making an impact on cutting down on sexual assault. That’s it. That’s the only measuring stick here.”

The law applies to businesses with Type 48 licenses, meaning those that service alcohol but don’t sell food, such as bars and nightclubs. Companies won’t be required to offer the test kits for free so as not to hinder them financially, Lowenthal noted.

“We don’t want this to be tough for them financially. We don’t want this to be tough for anybody. We just want a more safe environment,” he said.