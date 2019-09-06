Johnson adds that he will need to increase prices by about 10% this year due to the new law. Chipotle Chief Financial Officer Jack Hartung expressed similar concerns.

“We know we have to take something at a significant increase when you talk about a 20%-ish increase in wages,” Hartung told CBS News.

Chipotle locations across the country expect to see a 1% increase in prices following the new California law, Hartung added.