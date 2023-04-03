Los Osos High School in California went viral for their performance celebrating Usher ahead of his Super Bowl LVIII halftime show. The school’s varsity dance troop filmed the event on Dec. 29 but released the video on social media this week. So far, it has been viewed over two million times on TikTok.
The dance troop put on a show with an elevated stage, wardrobe changes and skilled choreography. They performed some of Usher’s most popular hits, including “U Don’t Have to Call,” “Party,” “Lil’ Freak,” “You Make Me Wanna…,” “Yeah!” and “Burn.”
Usher congratulated the students on the tribute.
“Y’all didn’t come to play no games,” he commented before adding a fire emoji.
@lohsvarsitydance Inspiring a whole new generation of USHER fans..WE 💙 YOU @Usher Raymond !!! @NFL @Apple Music #fyp ♬ Yeah! (feat. Lil Jon & Ludacris) – Usher
The performance garnered positive attention from social media users as well.
“Usher needs to invite them to the Superbowl!!!!” wrote someone.
“This IS the usher halftime show,” commented another.
“I was locked in the whole show. Forgot I was on TikTok for a moment,” wrote a third user.
View this post on Instagram
Usher will perform the halftime show on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The artist released an official teaser last week.
“1 performance. 30 years in the making,” he captioned the promotional video.
Usher celebrated the 100th and final performance of his Las Vegas residency in December. He will release his ninth album, Coming Home, on Feb. 9.