On Monday evening, Adidas Basketball celebrated WNBA icon Candace Parker and her new role as President of Adidas Women’s Basketball.

The Adidas team brought together Parker’s inner circle, collaborators and competitors for a surprise ceremony to mark her 16-year partnership with the Three Stripes. Chelsea Gray, Kahleah Copper, Nneka Ogwumike, Aliyah Boston and Sue Bird all spoke to Parker and the boundaries she pushed for women in the WNBA. They urged the crowd to continue to support the league and empower young girls passionate about basketball to pursue their dreams.

Photo: Getty Images/Kelly Balch

“I’m so grateful for where the game is right now and proud of this generation of athletes that are unapologetic and demand for what is rightfully ours,” Parker said in a statement. “I’m so happy to represent a brand that believes in what I believe in, want my opinion and want to push the game forward. I’m so grateful to adidas. To the players that are still playing – enjoy it. Your responsibility is to open up more doors for the next and do the impossible.”

After the ceremony was an annual ACE Party to kick off WNBA All-Star weekend. Some of the league’s biggest new stars, like Angel Reese, Holly Rowe, Megan Rapinoe and Breanna Stewart, attended and LSU Tiger and rapper Flau’jae Johnson performed.