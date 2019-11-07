According to Complex, the rapper has teased the new track on TikTok for days, prompting fans to buzz about her upcoming sound. Cardi previewed the track on Zoom on Wednesday night for a select group of radio hosts, DJs and media insiders, Billboard reported.

“I hope you guys like it because right now I feel like we’re in a state of music that I don’t know what people like anymore,” she said during the preview. “I come from the stripping world, y’know, so I like to make club bangers, I like to make fun music.”