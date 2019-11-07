Cardi B‘s new era is in full swing! She has dropped the hotly-anticipated new single, “Enough (Miami),” alongside the music video, and it sees the New York native boast about her high-end lifestyle and maybe hint at her new single life.
According to Complex, the rapper has teased the new track on TikTok for days, prompting fans to buzz about her upcoming sound. Cardi previewed the track on Zoom on Wednesday night for a select group of radio hosts, DJs and media insiders, Billboard reported.
“I hope you guys like it because right now I feel like we’re in a state of music that I don’t know what people like anymore,” she said during the preview. “I come from the stripping world, y’know, so I like to make club bangers, I like to make fun music.”
She also shared that fans can look forward to her upcoming album, her first project since 2018’s Invasion of Privacy.
“I took a little break, I came back on social media. I dropped a little freestyle and everything, y’know, just to wet my feet. A week later, I’m dropping this single, and the next announcement is not going to be a single, it’s gonna be an album,” she expressed during the event. “I’m back outside, I’m tired of s**t holding me back. It’s been six years since I’ve dropped an album, so I’m gonna drop an album this year.”
In “Enough (Miami),” Cardi B returns to basics by marrying Instagram caption-worthy lyricism with hard, 808-defined beats. The music video for the song features her in several NSFW looks.
The song comes weeks after Cardi dropped her first taste of the new era with “Like What (Freestyle),” which samples Missy Elliott’s 1999 hit “She’s a Bitch.”
Though she and Offset announced they broke up late last year, the two have been spotted together many times since then, including Valentine’s Day. Also, Offset directed the “Like What (Freestyle)” video.
Watch Cardi B’s “Enough (Miami)” music video below.