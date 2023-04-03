At a hearing on Monday, Tate County Youth Court Judge Rusty Harlow dismissed the case against Quantavious Eason, stating that the young boy did not require supervision, the family’s attorney Carlos Moore confirmed in a news release.

“This outcome is not just a victory for Eason and his family, but for juvenile justice advocates everywhere,” a news release from Moore’s firm stated. “This case has gained national attention due to its broader implications for juvenile justice and concerns about racial disparities within the legal system.”