In the wake of President Joe Biden dropping out of the 2024 presidential election this past weekend, current Vice President Kamala Harris is gunning for the Democratic nomination. She has already acquired a massive amount of support, raking up a whopping $81 million in the first 24 hours since announcing her bid for the presidency, but one celebrity endorsement in particular is moving fans to tears.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, one social media user resurfaced Chadwick Boseman’s final tweet, in which he shared his support of Harris, who had just been named Biden’s running mate, Entertainment Weekly reported.

“YES @KamalaHarris! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾,” the Black Panther star wrote at the time, including the hashtags #WhenWeAllVote and #Vote2020. The late actor also shared a picture of him and Harris at a Freedom for Immigrants event.

His last tweet https://t.co/B95sDpKs6F — Drop It Low for Paimon (@wondermann5) July 21, 2024

Many flooded the viral retweet with emotional messages reflecting on Boseman and his legacy.

“We are going to win Chadwick,” one social media user wrote with crying and heart emoji.

“I am emotional all over again. So, thanks,” another commented.

One person wrote that the resurfaced tweet “hit me right in the feels.”

Harris and Boseman both graduated from Howard University, and when the world learned of the latter’s August 2020 death, Harris posted a touching tribute on social media.

“Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family,” she wrote at the time.

Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/C5xGkUi9oZ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 29, 2020

Biden announced Sunday that he was dropping out of the presidential race, and while there was speculation as to whether he would endorse Harris, he endorsed the California native shortly afterward.

“Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year,” Biden said in a statement shared on social media. “Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”