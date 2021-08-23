In celebrating a significant milestone in her life, Diddy’s daughter, Chance Combs, announced her acceptance into NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. When she received the acceptance email, the aspiring actress was in the car with her mother, Sarah Chapman.

“NYU! Dreams do come true!! 💜💜,” the aspiring actor captioned her Instagram post.

Combs shared a video of her reading her acceptance letter to NYU and included several photos of herself visiting NYU and enjoying the city.

Around the time Combs applied to top colleges, according to People, Diddy shared an Instagram photo of him giving his daughter a rose.

“Words can’t describe how proud I am to watch you go after and accomplish your goals!” he captioned the post. “GO, CHANCE, GO! I love you so much! @myfancychance.”

“Thank you for supporting my dreams. I love you daddy!!💖” she responded in the post’s comments.

In an interview with V Magazine, Combs discussed how being the child of a prominent figure in the industry has made her and her brothers and sisters ambitious.

“Growing up, we’ve always been around different artists and in the studio with our dad,” she said. “Even though we don’t want to pursue music right now, just seeing his work ethic and persistence has definitely been a big contributor to the drive we have to pursue our dreams.”

Being an actor is her dream. She began taking theater and improv classes at five.

“Acting has helped me evolve more as a person, and it’s helped me step out of my comfort zone,” she said.