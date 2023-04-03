The House of Hoops is located in Mack’s hometown of Charlotte, NC. It can be found at 2504 Little Rock Road, Suite D off Interstate 85. The shop opened its doors this weekend. Mack’s father Brian Mack has been a barber for 26 years.

“That first one was just for me. That was something to do,” he told The Charlotte Observer about his previous shop. “This one has so much more meaning behind it. Because of my son and my family being involved.”