The world was shocked and saddened when news broke that Kryst died by suicide at just 30 years old on Jan. 30, 2022, by jumping to her death from a high level at The Orion Condominiums. Moments before taking her own life, she texted her mother, April Simpkins. In her text, she included a personal request to help ensure a book she wrote would get published someday.

“She left me her final wishes in the text message that she sent to me the morning that she passed… that I see to it that her book get published and it has been quite a journey doing that,” Simpkins said in an interview with EXTRA TV.