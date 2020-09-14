The Daily Mail reported that Johnson’s 2024 budget for Chicago includes $100 million dedicated to reducing violence in the city, which has seen murders decline in recent years, but property crimes like robbery and car theft have increased. The budget also contains $500,000 earmarked for a Commission on Restoration and Reparations tasked with examining whether the city could implement a reparations policy for slavery and what such a policy might look like.

The outlet mentioned Johnson’s Dec. 27 appearance on CNN This Morning, where he discussed the committee’s creation as part of an overall approach.

“In order for us to have a better, stronger and safer Chicago, it really requires the full force of government,” he said when discussing the city’s new budget. He explained the $500,000 allocated “for restoration and reparations to address again, the cycle of violence, which looks like school closings, closing of mental health facilities, of which I’ve invested in now.” He framed the policy as part of an effort to address the community’s needs with other policies, such as a new government office to facilitate reentry for formerly incarcerated individuals.