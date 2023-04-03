According to the South China Morning Post, Ma Jinghui, 21, is from the southwestern province of Yunnan and used his likeness to Bryant to grow his followers on the video-sharing platform from a few thousand to almost 600,000 due to his admiration for the Los Angeles Lakers star.

In several of his videos, Jinghui adopts Byrant’s persona, often seen wearing his number 24 jersey with a basketball in his hand. He usually stands behind a white backdrop with rapper Wiz Khalifa’s 2015 hit single “See You Again” playing in the background, per SCMP.