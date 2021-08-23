Chloe Bailey took the stage in Washington, D.C., to pay tribute to Dionne Warwick at the Kennedy Center Honors. The annual event is a White House tradition of honoring individuals who have “redefined their art forms” while demonstrating “remarkable authenticity.”

One of music history’s most successful female acts, Warwick, has over 65 Hot 100 hits and sold over 100 million records. The GRAMMY-nominated artist performed a beautiful rendition of the 1963 classic “Walk on By.”

“Timeless. What an honor it was to sing and celebrate Dionne Warwick at the Kennedy Center in front of the President and many of my inspirations…an unforgettable night. Can’t wait for you all to see,” Bailey captioned her photo on Instagram.

Bailey blew the crowd away with her vocals, but her hair took fans aback. The Bailey sisters have inspired Black women everywhere with locs to attempt different styles — including wigs. For the show, Bailey wore her hair in a feathered bob-pixie or bixie cut in an homage to Warwick’s famed ’60s style haircut.

The celebrity hairstylist Fesa Nu created the wig that covered Bailey’s locs. Part of the magic was unveiled in a behind-the-scenes video from the event, first shared by Brandon Almengo. According to Marie Claire, two wigs were needed to pull off the black bixie cut.

“There are locs under this wig, for everyone asking. There are locs under this wig,” Bailey said in a video showcasing the first hairpiece. “It’s like a puzzle,” said someone in the background.

Comedian Billy Crystal, Bee Gees member Barry Gibb, rapper and actress Queen Latifah, and opera star Renée Fleming were also celebrated Sunday at the 2023 Kennedy Center Honors, the top U.S. honor for achievements in the arts.

Singer Cynthia Erivo also performed a sweet version of Warwick’s song Alfie. Many friends and mentees spoke highly of the iconic artist, primarily the legendary record producer Clive Davis.

“There simply is no song that Dionne Warwick cannot sing,” Davis said, adding that she “inspired musicians all over the world.”

The Kennedy Center Honors will air on CBS on Wednesday, Dec. 27, at 9 p.m. ET.