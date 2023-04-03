Some Harvard professors, as well as civil rights leaders, have pointed to Gay’s resignation due to pressure from outside sources.

“I am saddened for Harvard and higher education. This is Harvard being attacked by mob rule and something we should be wary of,” Harvard Government Professor Ryan Enos told CBS News.

Gay was accused of plagiarism in a 1997 dissertation, which led the school board to review the work.

“A lot of us were concerned about these accusations of plagiarism, as we should be, but we didn’t even get a chance to deliberate that,” Enos added. “Instead, she was brought down by a mob.”