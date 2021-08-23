Coi Leray has announced that she has signed a new deal with Island Records after signing with Republic Records in 2019. Following hits like “By Myself” and “Huddy,” the 26-year-old signed with Republic and released her EC2 project to mark the occasion.

As part of Leray’s label deal, she released two solo albums, Trendsetter in 2022 and Coi in 2023. Her hit records from the project included “Blick Blick,” featuring Nicki Minaj and “No More Parties” with Lil Durk.

A new single has been released just in time for the milestone, marking her new deal with Island Records. She released her latest single, “Wanna Come Thru,” produced by Mike Will. For her, the song represents a new beginning and embracing self-love.

“This song is about me on my grown and sexy,” she explained, according to Variety. “Grown and sexy means being so in love with yourself — that it is one of the most sexiest, maturest, grownest things that a woman can do. As you get older and, you tap into your womanhood and your femininity and I feel like you should embrace that. It’s feeling good for yourself, looking in the mirror, and just loving yourself.”

“2024 is going to be my grown and sexy era. I’m taking over this year. I’ve got so much new music and a whole new side of me to get to know,” she added.

Mike Will Made It said “Wanna Come Thru” is only the beginning of his work with Leray.

“It’s a culture-shifting record,” he said. “The song is just fresh and forward-pushing. What I love about it is it sounds simple and easy to digest and instantly puts you in a mood. It’s the best feeling ever to be able to create a song that makes the listener feel good. This is hit number one fasho, we have plenty more on the way. The Ear Drummer/Trendsetter Way.”

The New Jersey native began 2024 with some significant victories. She has received a Grammy nomination for her track “Players” in the best rap performance category. In addition, she received another nomination for best dance category in recognition of her collaboration with Anne-Marie for David Guetta’s “Baby Don’t Hurt Me.”