There has been a gradual decline in college enrollment among young Americans over the past decade. As of 2022, there are approximately 1.2 million fewer 18- to 24-year-olds enrolled in college than in 2011, according to the Pew Research Center.

The number of young college men has decreased by about 1 million, but the number of young women has decreased by only 0.2 million. Newly released Census Bureau data found the proportion of young college students who are men has fallen from 47% in 2011 to 44%.

This change is solely due to the declining proportion of male students attending four-year universities. Men represent only 42% of students ages 18 to 24 at four-year schools, down from 47% in 2011. Two-year colleges, primarily community colleges, men and women, have both seen enrollment declines. Gender balance has not changed much, with men representing 49% of students ages 18 to 24, up slightly from 48% in 2011.

The percentage of young males enrolled in college after completing high school decreased from 47% in 2011 to just 39%. The enrollment rate of recent female high school graduates has similarly decreased, albeit not by quite the same amount, from 52% to 48%.

The widening gender gap in college enrollment is most apparent among white high school graduates. Young white women who have finished high school are now 10% more likely to be enrolled in college than similar men.

According to a 2021 Pew Research Center survey, people’s reasons for not finishing college differ by gender. Most men without a bachelor’s degree who were not enrolled in college said they didn’t go to college because they weren’t interested or didn’t believe they needed more education for their desired job. However, men and women were equally likely to say they had not completed college because they couldn’t afford four-year degrees.