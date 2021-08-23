Snoop Dogg has thanked his son for introducing him to new moneymaking methods. According to the Cali native, his son taught him how to make more money from his music catalog, according to The Root. On the Business United podcast, he revealed that his 26-year-old son Cordell Broadus introduced him to NFTs.

“My son, he the one who spooned me and groomed me to this,” Snoop told Business United. “In the beginning, it was a bunch of motherf — kers just using my name, my face, and just doing all kind of sh-t…and he called me, he said, ‘Pops, it’s what you can’t do. You can’t be mad because if they using your face and your likeness, they love you. They just don’t know how they get in touch with you. So what you should do is reach out to them and say thanks or good looking out, or do you want to collaborate?'”

In the wake of reaching a billion streams on Spotify, Snoop realized he had to change the game. It was Broadus who helped with the process of earning $45,000 from the streams, according to AfroTech.

“First thing I did was snatch all the music off those platforms traditionally known to people because those platforms don’t pay,” he said as a guest on Drink Champs. “And those platforms get millions and millions and millions of streams, and nobody gets paid other than the record labels. So, what I wanted to do is snatch my music off, [and] create a platform, which is something similar to Amazon, Netflix, Hulu. It’ll be a Death Row app, and then the music, in the meantime, will live in the metaverse.”

The 2022 partnership between the Champ Medici Arts Fund and the Tezos Foundation allowed the Web3 entrepreneur to support emerging artists on the Tezos blockchain through a $1 million fund.

“I am excited to announce this partnership with The Tezos Foundation, that will bring new artists to Tezos, one of the world’s most advanced and artist friendly blockchains,” Broadus said in a news release. I have been an advocate for blockchain technology since its early stages and believe it’s here to stay.”

“My mission has always been to support up and coming artists and to provide access to innovative forms of artistic expression especially for minority groups,” he added. “The Champ Medici Arts Fund was founded as a result of this goal. We hope this endeavor will impact artists looking to access technology for their work and look forward to building future collaborations within the Tezos ecosystem.”

The fund’s first recipient is the Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation, a nonprofit created by Danny Simmons, a visual artist and the chairman of the Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation’s board of directors, Russell Simmons, and Joseph “Rev. Run” Simmons. According to the company’s website, it aims to rectify discrepancies in arts and exhibition opportunities for people of color.

“Rush Arts has been around for nearly thirty years, and we are pleased to head into a new season to support our artists with the adoption of NFTs, especially since minority urban audiences are often the last to benefit from early adoption of new technologies,” Simmons said.