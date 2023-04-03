On Saturday, Beasley stopped by with “Erin Throlopolis,” manager for the managerial logistics of management for mcmanagement, for a morning meeting with the WGN9 News crew. The anchors were surprised to have a managerial gathering, but “Erin” explained why it was essential for the team.

“Okay, so I’m going to kind of come in and kind of shift some things around and we’re going to kind of restructure,” Erin said. “Let’s say 5 a.m., we can kind of have three on one’s kind of daily, 5 a.m. to kind of start, and then we’ll kind of scale and dial back from there; how does that sound?”

While taking a sip from her oversized WGN9 News coffee mug, Erin said she loved meetings, but she explained some of the most misunderstood things about managers.