Two childhood friends in St. Louis are taking vegan food to another level. DeVonte “DJ” Jackson and Derrick Mosley are wowing their customers at various catering events in St. Louis, serving up irresistible plant-based dishes with fresh organic ingredients and high-quality seasonings. The duo also travels to pop-up events and other notable St. Louis locations to serve healthy options, including their popular deep-fried oyster mushrooms complete with sweet heat jerk or barbecue sauce.
“What makes this all worth it is knowing we have a hand in positively rewriting the narrative of vegan comfort food across St. Louis,” Jackson told Feast magazine. “I see the community growing stronger day by day!”
Jackson decided to shift his focus to pursuing a culinary career after losing his job during the pandemic.
“Since I was a little boy, I’ve always had a passion for creating food,” he said. “I often found myself watching the Food Network as much as I watched Nickelodeon. I always felt like the kitchen was my very own studio, and the dishes I created felt like works of art.”
Jackson also became a vegan during the pandemic, which he describes as a “very liberating” experience as he traded in “harmful habits” for “healthier ones.” After Jackson reached out to Mosley, who already had experience in culinary arts, the pair officially launched Da Vegan Way.
“We always knew we wanted to collaborate using food as a medium, but we never knew what it would be until Da Vegan Way manifested,” Jackson said.
“I enjoy working with a friend who shares the same desires for self-sufficiency and growing our vision,” Mosley added.
Mosley and Jackson continue to expand the vegan options for their customers. The menu so far includes the duo’s signature Chik’n Bites, along with their coconut chickpea curry and veggie teriyaki stir fry. Da Vegan Way also serves loaded nachos made with black beans, housemade cashew cheese, pico de gallo and fresh cilantro.
The duo plans to eventually expand to a full catering business, as well as releasing digital cookbooks and providing educational content.
“The manifestation of the Da Vegan Way exemplifies how to creatively utilize your natural talent when faced with unexpected adversity,” Jackson said. “I hope it inspires someone to set aside fear and walk in their purpose.”