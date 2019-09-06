Two childhood friends in St. Louis are taking vegan food to another level. DeVonte “DJ” Jackson and Derrick Mosley are wowing their customers at various catering events in St. Louis, serving up irresistible plant-based dishes with fresh organic ingredients and high-quality seasonings. The duo also travels to pop-up events and other notable St. Louis locations to serve healthy options, including their popular deep-fried oyster mushrooms complete with sweet heat jerk or barbecue sauce.

“What makes this all worth it is knowing we have a hand in positively rewriting the narrative of vegan comfort food across St. Louis,” Jackson told Feast magazine. “I see the community growing stronger day by day!”