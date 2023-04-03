Nemr Ibrahim, a tow truck driver based in Washington, D.C., celebrated his birthday by reuniting with the 76-year-old man he rescued from a carjacking at a Northeast gas station.
Charles Gladden’s family reached out to Fox 5‘s Shomari Stone to find Ibrahim and thank him for his heroic efforts in helping someone in need.
On Monday, the pair got together at Buddy’s Restaurant, the first time they’ve reconnected since the Feb. 20 incident.
“I wanted to thank him in person in a different setting than the one that we met in,” Gladden told Fox 5. “I just wanted to tell the brother that I was glad that he was there for me and just thank him and show my appreciation … Let him know that we’re bonded and that he’s my brother now.”
Ibrahim remained unfazed by the situation, drawing strength from his unwavering faith in God.
“At the time, I saw an elderly man who needed my help, so I wouldn’t think about a weapon or anything because I knew God was with me,” he explained.
During an exclusive interview with Fox 5, Ibrahim revealed the details of the carjacking.
He was seated in his tow truck around 3:30 p.m. when he glanced out his front window and saw a gray Audi SUV pull up to the pump at a Northeast Shell gas station, per Fox 5.
Surveillance footage captured Mr. Gladden stepping out of his vehicle to refuel. Without warning, the suspect rushed toward the car, engaged in a scuffle, and pushed him aside before quickly entering and slamming the door.
Ibrahim jumped out of his tow truck and ran toward the SUV, opened the door and grabbed the suspect before taking him to the ground. He then held the man down until D.C. Police arrived.
“I feel better now,” Ibrahim told the outlet. “I saved somebody’s life. So, I feel better now.”
When officers showed up, they arrested the suspect, who was reportedly intoxicated during the incident. He now faces carjacking charges.