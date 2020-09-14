On Tuesday night, The New York Times reported its projection that Suozzi had won the special election for the 3rd District of New York, which covers the Long Island area. Suozzi won by 8 percentage points against his Republican opponent. Suozzi, an experienced politician who previously held the 3rd District seat, won by embracing his reputation as a political insider and touting his experience.

“People are sick and tired of the extremism and the finger-pointing, and nothing is getting done,” Suozzi reportedly told voters.

He also took a hard stance on immigration, a divisive issue as New York and other cities seek to deal with growing numbers of migrants; other Democrats may do likewise in the lead-up to Election Day in November.