Like many Destiny’s Child fans, former member LeToya Luckett revealed on Instagram that reuniting with the beloved ’90s girl group was one of her most cherished moments of 2023.

Luckett shared a shot of her, Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams and fellow former member LaTavia Roberson backstage at the Houston stop of Queen Bey’s Renaissance World Tour. In the snap, some women throw up deuces and rock-on signs. The “Break My Soul” singer looked cozy in a black sweatsuit while her former bandmates dazzled in varying silver fits.

“✨ALL LOVE✨,” the singer wrote in the post’s caption. “This was hands down my favorite moment of 2023 ❤️.”

Luckett, who co-founded the group in 1997 with Beyoncé, Rowland and Roberson, shouted out “the love, the joy, the prayer, the healing” from the reunion.

“May we all experience beautiful moments like this in 2024,” she said, signing off with a nod to the fans: “All of the Chilren.”

This post isn’t the first time fans got a behind-the-scenes look at Destiny’s Child. A shot of the former bandmates backstage broke the internet in November when Queen Bey shared a trailer for her concert film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, following a teaser the month before.

Farrah Franklin, the only Destiny Child member who appeared not to join in on the reunion, joined the group after Roberson and Luckett left in 2000. She quit shortly after.

Roberson, Luckett and Rowland have supported Queen Bey throughout her Renaissance World Tour, attending shows and the Los Angeles premiere of the concert film. While they didn’t take any photographs together during the latter, Roberson, Luckett and Rowland took to social media to praise the show and their former bandmate.

Destiny’s Child officially called it quits in 2006. However, they have reunited for special appearances and performances, like the 2013 Super Bowl Halftime Show and the Houston native’s iconic Coachella headlining performances in 2018. Rumors of a reunion tour have swelled following the group’s recent reunions. Who knows what 2024 may bring?