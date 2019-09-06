Dexter Scott King, a celebrated activist and son of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King, has died at age 62. The King Center in Atlanta announced the news on Jan. 22, saying their loved one died at his California home after a “valiant battle with prostate cancer.”

“He transitioned peacefully in his sleep at home with me in Malibu,” Leah Weber King said about her late husband, per The King Center. “He gave it everything and battled this terrible disease until the end. As with all the challenges in his life, he faced this hurdle with bravery and might.”