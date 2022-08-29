Metropolitan cities are experiencing instances of food insecurity at an alarming rate, and Black communities are being hit the hardest. In 2022, Feeding America reported that “1 in 5 Black people” or “nearly 23% of Black people in the United States experienced food insecurity.” This finding was almost “two-and-a-half times the rate of white people.”

Feeding America also shared the USDA’s statistics on Black communities’ limited access to healthier food options. The organization reported that “nearly 9 million Black people” have experienced the inability to access healthy food, thus leading to a less healthy lifestyle.

While some programs such as SNAP and Food and Nutritional Services (aka food stamps) exist, due to government budget cuts and instances of racist and discriminatory requirements, these programs aren’t always the answer for some. Couple these disparities with the constant boost in food costs, and access to healthy food options becomes increasingly challenging for some. Some residents in these areas have taken it upon themselves to serve their community by providing healthy food options.

In Chicago, Dion Dawson is combating food insecurity door-to-door from the trunk of his car. He began handing out food from his car to locals in need in 2019. Two years later, Dawson launched Dion’s Chicago Dream with Project Dream Fridge, a community fridge in Englewood, an underserved community in the southside of Chicago. Every week, Dion’s Chicago Dream delivers fresh, quality products to the doorsteps of over 1,000 households across 33 Chicago neighborhoods, totaling 43,000 pounds of food each month.