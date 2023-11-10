This editorial was created in sponsorship by McDonald’s

It’s officially the self-love era. The culture has shifted from self-sacrifice to self-care in a beautiful way, but it’s time to push the conversation beyond bubble baths and spa days. Creative expression is one of the most slept-on forms of self-love, despite the fact that creativity helps us form a deep and meaningful relationship with ourselves.

If you need help understanding just how important creativity is for your self-care routine, consider picking up some juicy bits of inspiration from the McNugget Buddies on Frost Way.

McDonald’s has teamed up with one of today’s most innovative fashion creatives and the Mayor of Frost Way, Kerwin Frost, to reintroduce their iconic community of McNugget Buddies. That’s right, the McNugget Buddies are back and they’re serving up a much-needed reminder of how creative expression can help us explore who we are and give ourselves the love we deserve.

Here’s why two of these McNugget Buddies have made creativity a non-negotiable part of their self-care routine, and why you should do the same.

Get To Know Yourself Through Creative Expression

It’s easy to lose a sense of who you are in the hustle and bustle of society today. Creative expression gives you an opportunity to dig into who you are and step away from who the world wants you to be.

BRRRICK loves taking creative risks, particularly by breaking the ice with a few jokes. His humor isn’t always well received, but what good joke isn’t a little risky? For BRRRICK, he’d much rather shoot his shot as the neighborhood stand-up comic rather than shrink away and become another whisper in the crowd. Fortunately, Kerwin Frost is usually around to remind this cool McNugget Buddy that he doesn’t have to try so hard if he just focuses on being himself.

Find Confidence Through Creative Pursuits

If you ever feel too nervous to share your voice with the world, take note of how Frost Way’s favorite superstar-in-the-making, Darla, practices her creative passions to help build her confidence.

An overachieving McDonald’s manager by day – this big-dreaming McNugget Buddy vocalist bet on herself when she moved to Frost Way with hopes of being the hottest superstar ever to rock the Golden Arches. When she’s battling with nerves or self-doubt, she starts practicing for her next big moment on stage. Practicing her creative passions helps Darla hone her craft and become more confident in herself as an artist. Consistently bringing new art to life has a way of boosting your confidence so you can boldly step into the spotlight where you belong.

Find Your Tribe Through Creative Connection

BRRRICK is easily the coolest McNugget Buddy at Frost Way, but even he craves connection and affirmation from the neighborhood hero, Uptown Moe. It’s just a part of human – and McNugget Buddy– nature. Pouring yourself into creative passions allows you to share yourself authentically so you can connect with others who are on the same vibrational wavelength. By building a tribe that embraces your creativity and celebrates who you are, you’re intentionally creating a safe space for you to find the love and support you deserve.

Creativity Elevates Your Mental Energy

When life gets to “lifing” it’s essential to remain calm and steady. Darla and BRRRICK often have a lot on their mind, but a little creativity helps them elevate their vibrations. During the busiest shifts at McDonalds, you might catch Darla serenading customers at the drive-thru. When facing challenges or struggles, you’d be surprised how easy it is to transform our perspective by embracing our creativity. And there’s no higher form of self-care than remaining immune to negative vibes.

Daily Creativity Is A Safe Space For Risks

Tapping into your creative expression gives you a sanctuary to explore uncharted territory and take new risks. BRRRICK infuses contemporary humor with cutting-edge punchlines to craft a fresh take on stand-up that is just as daring as he is. But before he can deliver all of his comedic elements to the McNugget Buddies, he takes risks by experimenting with new jokes that also still mirror his bold personality. Taking risks with your creative passion will help you uncover a bold narrative that is uniquely your own. After all, authenticity is key to self love but there is rarely any authenticity in playing it safe.

By weaving creativity into your daily self-care routine, you can amplify your confidence, self-discovery, connections, and resilience… so you can live a life that’s just as saucy as the McNugget Buddies in Frost Way.