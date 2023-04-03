As an organization The National Pan-Hellenic Council announced its support of Kamala Harris as the 2024 Democratic nominee ahead of the Nov. 4 election. The NPHC, which is also referred to as the Divine 9, includes several historically Black Greek-letter organizations. Among them are Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. and Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc.
“We, the Council of Presidents of the National Pan-Hellenic Council® (Divine 9®), have met and agreed to meet this critical moment in history with an unprecedented voter registration, education and mobilization coordinated campaign,” a statement reads. “This campaign will activate the thousands of chapters and members in our respective organizations to ensure strong voter turnout in the communities we serve. This nonpartisan coordinated voter mobilization effort builds on our shared legacies of social action and service to our communities. The Divine 9® stands in unity to Get Out The Vote. We are stronger together.”
View this post on Instagram
The news comes as President Joe Biden stepped down from his bid for reelection on July 21 and advocated for Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place as the 2024 Democratic candidate. Harris invited representatives for the Divine 9 to the White House in April 2023 and earlier this year in May.
The Divine 9 will always be my family. I was grateful for the chance to meet with their leadership today.@POTUS and I commend D9 organizations for their commitment to service and excellence, and we will continue to work together to prepare and support generations of leaders. pic.twitter.com/wY6c7TZ7RO
— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 6, 2023
Proud to welcome my Divine 9 family to the White House again. @POTUS and I are grateful for their leadership, commitment to service, and continued work to prepare the next generation of leaders. pic.twitter.com/zpzTdQlHkC
— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 18, 2024
Harris has a personal connection to the Divine 9. In 1986, she became an AKA member while studying at Howard University. Earlier this month, she delivered the keynote address at AKA’s biennial national convention in Dallas.
“Throughout our history, the leaders of Alpha Kappa Alpha have stood up, spoken out, and done the work to build a brighter future for our nation, including, of course, in 2020, when, during the height of a pandemic, you helped elect Joe Biden president of the United States and me as the first woman elected vice president of the United States,” she said, The Chicago Sun-Times reported.
Harris added, “In this moment, once again, our nation is counting on the leaders in this room to guide us forward; to energize, organize, and mobilize; to register folks to vote and to get them to the polls in November. Because we know, when we organize, mountains move. When we mobilize, nations change. And when we vote, we make history.”
Since President Biden endorsed Harris as the new 2024 Democratic candidate, her campaign has raised a record-breaking $81 million in 24 hours, according to Axios. AKA helped spearhead some of the donation efforts. Several members are part of the Win With Black Women collective, which raised over $1 million just three hours after Biden’s withdrawal
Divine 9 organizations typically do not endorse political candidates. Therefore, choosing to support Harris in her candidacy is a significant move for Greek letter organizations, who are now using their influence over both young voters and the Black community. These two demographics are seen as instrumental and are highly coveted by candidates in presidential elections.