Harris has a personal connection to the Divine 9. In 1986, she became an AKA member while studying at Howard University. Earlier this month, she delivered the keynote address at AKA’s biennial national convention in Dallas.

“Throughout our history, the leaders of Alpha Kappa Alpha have stood up, spoken out, and done the work to build a brighter future for our nation, including, of course, in 2020, when, during the height of a pandemic, you helped elect Joe Biden president of the United States and me as the first woman elected vice president of the United States,” she said, The Chicago Sun-Times reported.