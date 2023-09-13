If anything is true about DJ Khaled, it’s that he is about his keys to success and does not gatekeep his wisdom. DJ Khaled, born Khaled Mohamed Khaled, is a prominent American record producer, DJ and media personality widely recognized for his larger-than-life personality and motivational spirit. He has produced chart-topping hits and collaborated with numerous artists across various genres throughout his decades-spanning career. However, Khaled saw a leap in success beyond just his music career around 2015 when he became renowned as the “King of Snapchat.” He has leveraged social media to share not only his musical endeavors but also his keys to success and positive affirmations that make legendary DJ Khaled quotes.

DJ Khaled’s distinctive style includes his trademark phrases like “Another one” and “Major key alert!” reflecting his emphasis on determination, resilience and achieving success. He is a figure known to make people smile whether that is by inspiring others with motivational messages or by making people laugh with the seemingly endless memes he has spawned.

Legendary DJ Khaled Quotes