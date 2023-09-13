If anything is true about DJ Khaled, it’s that he is about his keys to success and does not gatekeep his wisdom. DJ Khaled, born Khaled Mohamed Khaled, is a prominent American record producer, DJ and media personality widely recognized for his larger-than-life personality and motivational spirit. He has produced chart-topping hits and collaborated with numerous artists across various genres throughout his decades-spanning career. However, Khaled saw a leap in success beyond just his music career around 2015 when he became renowned as the “King of Snapchat.” He has leveraged social media to share not only his musical endeavors but also his keys to success and positive affirmations that make legendary DJ Khaled quotes.
DJ Khaled’s distinctive style includes his trademark phrases like “Another one” and “Major key alert!” reflecting his emphasis on determination, resilience and achieving success. He is a figure known to make people smile whether that is by inspiring others with motivational messages or by making people laugh with the seemingly endless memes he has spawned.
Legendary DJ Khaled Quotes
- “The key to more success is to have a lot of pillows.”
- “They don’t want you to win. They don’t want you to have the No. 1 record in the country.”
- “Stay focused and secure your bag, because they want you to fail and they don’t want us to win.”
- “I can deal with everything. I got the answer for anything. This DJ Khaled.”
- “Those that weather the storm are the great ones.”
- “The key is to enjoy life because they don’t want you to enjoy life.”
- “I’m all about peace. I’m all about unity. I’m all about love.”
- “We go hard. In everything we do, we’re going to accomplish our victory and our goal.”
- “The key is to be honest. Be honest, but don’t play yourself.”
- “They will try to close the door on you. Just open it.”
- “The key to success is to keep your head above the water.”
- “It’s a cold world, bundle up.”
- “They don’t want you to be happy.”
- “The other day the grass was brown, now its green cuz I ain’t give up. Never surrender.”
- “I put cocoa butter all over my face and my iconic belly and my arms and legs. Why live rough? Live smooth.”
- “At the end of the day, I understand that life has road blocks, and life is like school—you’ll be tested; we gotta pass it.”
- “You’ve got to be careful what you put in your head. Basically, I’ll call that: ‘Don’t ever play yourself’.”
- “Stay positive but stay focused. Sometimes things can distract you and you don’t want to be distracted on the journey to that mountain top.”
- “Have faith in God. Stay focused.”
- “When you stop making excuses and you work hard and go hard you will be very successful.”
- “We all want to win more, but it’s all about being blessed and embracing your blessings. We have life.”
- “It’s simple: Give thanks and use Dove/coco butter.”
- “Key is never be afraid of being yourself. Never!”
- “It confuses me and disappoints me when somebody says, ‘What does he do? What does he do?’ My records are some of the biggest anthems ever. What do you think, they magically just appear? Obama walked out to my record.”
- “Key to more success is a clean heart and a clean face.”
- “The minute we think we went hard, go harder. We gotta work.”
- “I don’t have time to be going back and forth with nobody. Even now, when I work, I’m excited to go home to see my son. If I’m working, I make sure I FaceTime so many times in the day just to see him. Anytime I get frustrated or stressed, I FaceTime my son and immediately I don’t even know what stress is because I’m accepting my life. When I see him, I see me.”
- “When I wake up, I immediately pray. When I go to sleep, I pray. Honestly, a prayer every second, in every breath. I suggest the whole world to do it. Prayer is amazing.”
- “The minute I leave my house – that is where I feel safe – I’m immediately in the jungle. The key is to survive through the cold world.”
- “I’m going to be honest, I would love for Flava Flav to be president. It would bring a lot of excitement to the country.”